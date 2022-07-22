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Georgia Guidestones Mysteriously Destroyed After 42 Years!
gocephas
gocephas
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110 views • July 22, 2022

163,428 views - Jul 8, 2022 - John Nolan talks about the political climate right now. Leaders are stepping down. You see massive protests around the world. Things are heating up. We also saw the biggest experiment at CERN begin again on the 5th of July and at 4AM local time July 6th the Georgia Guidestones were vandalized. There was an explosion and American part was destroyed and soon after the whole monument was destroyed to clean up the area. What is the history of the Georgia Guidestones.. Mirror   

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monumentcerngeorgia guidestoneesjohn nolan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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