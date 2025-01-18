David Wood Ends His YouTube Channel, Starts His Own Social Media Site

Please Subscribe, Comment, Like





Apologist Justin Derby responds to David Wood's decision to get rid of his YouTube channel on July 4th, 2022 and start his own social media sites/video platform.





Acts17 Apologetics website:

https://acts17.com/





In this video, apologist Justin Derby responds to recent claims made by Darryl Cooper, the main host of the Martyr Made podcast, about Samson, Delilah, and the Philistines. Cooper recently tweeted that the Philistines were oppressed by the Israelites and that Samson was married to Delilah. However, Justin turns to the Bible to reveal the truth and show that Darryl's claims are entirely false.





Using clear Biblical evidence, Justin debunks these misleading assertions, providing viewers with an accurate understanding of the events surrounding Samson, Delilah, and the Philistines. Watch as Justin exposes the lies and sets the record straight on this important Biblical narrative.





💡 Scripture References:





-Judges 13-16 (The story of Samson)

-Key Biblical facts on the Philistines' rule





Darryl Cooper Tweet:

https://x.com/martyrmade/status/1870892063493112132





📖 Want more videos like this?





Subscribe to the channel for logical, Biblical responses to controversial claims





🔔 Don't forget to like, comment, and share this video to spread the truth!





Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/

TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality

TTOR Website: http://ttor.site





TTOR Books

Another Inconvenient Truth: http://ttor.site/another-inconvenient-truth

Another Inconvenient Truth 2: http://ttor.site/another-inconvenient-truth-2

Hanover: http://ttor.site/hanover





Truth: The Objective Reality is a Christian apologetics ministry that aims to demonstrate the accuracy of the biblical worldview. Established in September 2013 by Apologist Justin Derby, its goal is to address various topics related to both the #biblical #worldview and #christian #apologetics so that followers of #jesus can strengthen their defense of the biblical worldview and effectively refute worldviews that conflict with the #knowledge of #god as stated in 2 Corinthians 10:3-6.





Justin is affiliated with the International Association for Creation and has a specific interest in #young #earth #creationism , #old Earth Creationism, #atheism and #evolution . He works as an #independent #media #analyst and is a strong #advocate for #freespeech . Justin is also known for his opposition to #tech #censorship .





TTOR Social Media Sites





TTOR Corder: https://corder.tv/channel/Ttor

TTOR CreationSocial: https://creation.social/page/view/15

TTOR UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@TTOR

TTOR Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-341495

TTOR Odysee: odysee.com/@TTOR:0

TTOR BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/

TTOR Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ttor_13

TTOR Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR

TTOR TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ttor_official

TTOR BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR

TTOR Poast: https://poa.st/@TTOR

TTOR Xephula: https://xephula.com/TTOR

TTOR USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality

TTOR Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/ttor

TTOR Parler: https://parler.com/ttor13

TTOR BitTubeSocial: https://bittube.social/@ttor

TTOR Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality





Contact Email – [email protected]



