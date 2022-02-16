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Canada just proved The Great Reset is in operation NOW
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160 views • February 16, 2022
From Glenn Beck
During a Monday press conference, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in an attempt to quell the ‘Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy’ once and for all (at least, he hopes). But then Canada took its governmental overreach even further by announcing additional financial restrictions on both donations for the truckers AND corporate accounts associated with the protest. Glenn explains how this shows the Great Reset IS in operation now under the guise of ‘emergency powers.’
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/xEUNmy6ZX5w
During a Monday press conference, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in an attempt to quell the ‘Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy’ once and for all (at least, he hopes). But then Canada took its governmental overreach even further by announcing additional financial restrictions on both donations for the truckers AND corporate accounts associated with the protest. Glenn explains how this shows the Great Reset IS in operation now under the guise of ‘emergency powers.’
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/xEUNmy6ZX5w
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