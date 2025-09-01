Why Miles Guo?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00CCP's top enemy was jailed without bail?
01:36Humble start from grassroots family in China
02:45Unjust imprisonment and brother killed by police
04:59Business from scratch: from Henan Yuda to Beijing Pangu Plaza
08:27Winning back Seven Star Morgan Plaza
10:38The CCP going after Miles and his family
16:04Fighting back and started the Whistleblower Movement
17:27Twitter shut down Miles
17:46Interpol Red Notice and VOA 419 cut
18:30Liu Yanping, FBI, Sun Lijun
21:39Deportation scheme: Pras Michael, Jho Low, Elliott Broidy, Steve Wynn
27:10Never stop being silenced, but the movement keep growing stronger and NFSC was born
The war against the CCP still going...