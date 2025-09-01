BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Miles Guo?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
20 views • 1 day ago
Chapters

00:00CCP's top enemy was jailed without bail?

01:36Humble start from grassroots family in China

02:45Unjust imprisonment and brother killed by police

04:59Business from scratch: from Henan Yuda to Beijing Pangu Plaza

08:27Winning back Seven Star Morgan Plaza

10:38The CCP going after Miles and his family

16:04Fighting back and started the Whistleblower Movement

17:27Twitter shut down Miles

17:46Interpol Red Notice and VOA 419 cut

18:30Liu Yanping, FBI, Sun Lijun

21:39Deportation scheme: Pras Michael, Jho Low, Elliott Broidy, Steve Wynn

27:10Never stop being silenced, but the movement keep growing stronger and NFSC was born

The war against the CCP still going...

