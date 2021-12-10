© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep 98: The De-Aging Peptide
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • December 10, 2021
Get access to our hormone course:
https://sherwood.tv/hormones
Sign the petition to save peptides:
https://savepeptides.org
Have you ever gone to a high school reunion, looked at the former prom queen and thought to yourself, "my goodness, what happened to you?" in the span of ten years it looks like they've aged thirty.
Today, we're continuing our discussion on peptides. In this episode, we'll be discussing the peptide GHK - copper, as well as the benefits that it provides for you.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The de-aging properties of GHK-CU
✅ How wrinkles form
✅ A quick review on what peptides are
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/hormones
Sign the petition to save peptides:
https://savepeptides.org
Have you ever gone to a high school reunion, looked at the former prom queen and thought to yourself, "my goodness, what happened to you?" in the span of ten years it looks like they've aged thirty.
Today, we're continuing our discussion on peptides. In this episode, we'll be discussing the peptide GHK - copper, as well as the benefits that it provides for you.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The de-aging properties of GHK-CU
✅ How wrinkles form
✅ A quick review on what peptides are
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealthcarehealth carewellnessfunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthpeptidesmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthsave peptideswhat are peptidespeptides explainedghk-cu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.