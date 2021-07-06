【CCP’s Centennial】Destroy the Old World, Establishing a New World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/1/2021 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping said，‘The Chinese people are not only good at destroying the old world but also good at establishing a new world.’ But the fact is that we not only broke the old world but also went back to the even older world prior to the old world.