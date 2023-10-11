🛸💥🇺🇦 Russian Forces continue to destroy Ukrainian infantry and equipment with FPV drones.
Along the frontline FPV drones attack Ukrainian infantry at strongholds and temporary locations and in the last video a Turkish supplied "Kripi" armored vehicle is targeted among other vehicles.
