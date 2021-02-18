© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 6:1-7 “Sincerity Not Show”
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 18, 2021
As we get further into the teaching of Jesus, He begins show us how we are represent among others, all that we have learned up to this point. The beatitudes or attitudes of our hearts showed us that without humility, our hearts can’t be changed to be more like Christ. We saw in the teaching of salt and light, the Sabbath, adultery, and marriage it all comes down to the attitude of the heart. This week we will look at how we are to walk in humility in public regarding charity, giving, and prayer.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.