Matthew 6:1-7 “Sincerity Not Show”

As we get further into the teaching of Jesus, He begins show us how we are represent among others, all that we have learned up to this point. The beatitudes or attitudes of our hearts showed us that without humility, our hearts can’t be changed to be more like Christ. We saw in the teaching of salt and light, the Sabbath, adultery, and marriage it all comes down to the attitude of the heart. This week we will look at how we are to walk in humility in public regarding charity, giving, and prayer.