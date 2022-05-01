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Mask’d, Vax’d,Tax’d… Artifical Brain Slaves Are Getting Screw’d - And Not In A Good Way
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535 views • May 01, 2022
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: SLAVE! A SONG BY ANGRY NORTH AND BORIS'S BITCHES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EswhI5u7V5k/
Disinformation Governance Board to tackle spread of misinformation in U.S., focusing on Russia and U.S.-Mexico border: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/disinformation-governance-board-russia-us-mexico-border/
Bill Clinton doesn’t like all the misinformation and rumors floating on the Internet. And he thinks the United Nations or the U.S. government should create an agency to do something about it: https://www.politico.com/story/2011/05/clinton-create-internet-agency-054951
Biden ‘disinfo’ czar Nina Jankowicz ripped over cringeworthy Mary Poppins TikTok: https://nypost.com/2022/04/29/biden-disinfo-czar-nina-jankowicz-ripped-over-tiktok/
Elon Musk and Twitter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNrtCNm_kj0
Tesla extract from VIDEO Grow Your Own Children: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eS9kGmrBO1hP/
Enter Tesla’s upcoming RNA microfactory for 3D printed MRNA vaccines - patent filed in 2018: https://www.biopharma-reporter.com/Article/2020/07/03/Tesla-building-RNA-microfactories-for-CureVac
Cure For Heart Attacks May Become A Reality Using COVID Vaccine Technology:
https://www.republicworld.com/technology-news/science/cure-for-heart-attacks-may-become-a-reality-using-covid-vaccine-technology-report-articleshow.html
Graph of Covaids deaths in Nigeria (low vax) to Australia in Max's vid at 7 minute mark!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/eS9kGmrBO1hP/
Rhode Island: Mandatory Vax or Pay Double Your Income Tax: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/rhode-island-mandatory-vax-or-pay-double-your-income-tax-35196/
Holy shit, he's gone full demented now! - Joe Biden (Company Chat): https://twitter.com/abigailmarone/status/1519699935192616960
IMF Director sums it up: - We printed too much money and didn’t think of unintended consequences - We are acting like 8 year olds playing soccer chasing the ball:
https://twitter.com/plan_marcus/status/1517206580189671436?s=20&;t=shTDWpXRa8vJbNaRLdalRw
VIDEO: Masktard had enough of plague rats invading his personal safe space: https://twitter.com/saegerart/status/1519064597206032384?s=20&;t=yhhNXJYVgPwmLjvYwImWZA
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: SLAVE! A SONG BY ANGRY NORTH AND BORIS'S BITCHES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EswhI5u7V5k/
Disinformation Governance Board to tackle spread of misinformation in U.S., focusing on Russia and U.S.-Mexico border: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/disinformation-governance-board-russia-us-mexico-border/
Bill Clinton doesn’t like all the misinformation and rumors floating on the Internet. And he thinks the United Nations or the U.S. government should create an agency to do something about it: https://www.politico.com/story/2011/05/clinton-create-internet-agency-054951
Biden ‘disinfo’ czar Nina Jankowicz ripped over cringeworthy Mary Poppins TikTok: https://nypost.com/2022/04/29/biden-disinfo-czar-nina-jankowicz-ripped-over-tiktok/
Elon Musk and Twitter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNrtCNm_kj0
Tesla extract from VIDEO Grow Your Own Children: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eS9kGmrBO1hP/
Enter Tesla’s upcoming RNA microfactory for 3D printed MRNA vaccines - patent filed in 2018: https://www.biopharma-reporter.com/Article/2020/07/03/Tesla-building-RNA-microfactories-for-CureVac
Cure For Heart Attacks May Become A Reality Using COVID Vaccine Technology:
https://www.republicworld.com/technology-news/science/cure-for-heart-attacks-may-become-a-reality-using-covid-vaccine-technology-report-articleshow.html
Graph of Covaids deaths in Nigeria (low vax) to Australia in Max's vid at 7 minute mark!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/eS9kGmrBO1hP/
Rhode Island: Mandatory Vax or Pay Double Your Income Tax: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/rhode-island-mandatory-vax-or-pay-double-your-income-tax-35196/
Holy shit, he's gone full demented now! - Joe Biden (Company Chat): https://twitter.com/abigailmarone/status/1519699935192616960
IMF Director sums it up: - We printed too much money and didn’t think of unintended consequences - We are acting like 8 year olds playing soccer chasing the ball:
https://twitter.com/plan_marcus/status/1517206580189671436?s=20&;t=shTDWpXRa8vJbNaRLdalRw
VIDEO: Masktard had enough of plague rats invading his personal safe space: https://twitter.com/saegerart/status/1519064597206032384?s=20&;t=yhhNXJYVgPwmLjvYwImWZA
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