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mirrored: shut down pornhub and hold them accountable
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76 views • November 08, 2020
"Pornhub, the world's largest and most popular porn site, has been repeatedly caught enabling, hosting, and profiting from videos of child rape, sex trafficking, and other forms of non-consensual content exploiting women and minors. We're calling for Pornhub to be shut down and its executives held accountable for these crimes."
Sign and share the petition: https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
Sign and share the petition: https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
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