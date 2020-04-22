© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Jong-Un in 'grave danger' after heart surgery: Report
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • April 22, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is reportedly in critical condition after a heart surgery. White House National Security Adviser Amb. Robert O'Brien reacts on 'Fox & Friends' to news of the dictator's health and President Trump temporarily suspending immigration during the coronavirus pandemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.