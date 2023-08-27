Trump’s Triumphs #77: Why The Demon-Rats Don’t Have Any Great Men Running For President...

Every election cycle for the demon-rats, they must trot out Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfree for president. The air apparent Camala Harris isn't even in the running. You can't have great men in a party that offers babies in sacrifice as the number 1 plank of their party. There are a few great men in the republican party but none in the Democrat Party. Of course, they don't need one with the voting machines connected to the internet.
