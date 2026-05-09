Happy May 9th! On the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory



Today we, servicemen of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 44th Army Corps, want to say a few words to those who are forever inscribed in the history of our country.

To our grandfathers. Great-grandfathers. Fathers. To fallen comrades-in-arms.

To those who fought to the death, showing no mercy to the enemy. Who burned out the fascist plague, protected the world and gave us life. Those whose blood flows in our veins.



Today, in the 21st century, we again see darkness raising its head. Nazism once again seeks to rewrite history, to tear the memory of the price of Victory from our hearts.



But they will not break us.

We remember. We will not allow the past to be desecrated. In us burns the same fire of unyieldingness, the same fury for victory that led our ancestors.



You are our conscience and our bulwark. We are a new generation of victors. Heirs to the Great Victory. And we, like them, will crush those who today sow chaos and hatred.



Happy holiday to you, living and fallen. Happy Day of the Great Victory!



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44th Army Corps — worthily continuing the cause of the victors! 💪 Original msg