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HORROR: Dr. Angus Dalgleish proves COVID-19 vaccine led to turbo cancers (see link in text description)
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https://old.bitchute.com/video/20Mub90I2P2p/


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According to Dr. Dalgleish, COVID-19 vaccines drove cancers which exploded in his stable patients. Vaccines are simply bioweapons.


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fathergodholy spirityeshuason of godelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthcovid-19another comforterturbo cancers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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