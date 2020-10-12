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Stories That Are Missing In Action On MSM: The MSM Truly Sucks - Part 12
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10 views • October 12, 2020
News, information & viewpoints that the MSM (& Big Tech) prefers to censor
Royalty Free Music: Violin Concerto in E major, RV 269 'Spring' https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles listed below:
#1 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/trump-voters-20-more-likely-be-excited-about-their-candidate-biden-voters
#2 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/poll-donald-trump-takes-the-lead-in-florida-over-joe-biden/
#3 https://thepostmillennial.com/keith-olbermann-says-that-trump-people-expunged/
#4 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/john-shannon/2020/10/09/shameful-hacks-morning-joe-lobbies-25th-amendment-oust-trump
#5 https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-secretary-of-state-pompeo-has-hillary-clintons-emails-and-will-release-them-before-election/
#6 https://thepostmillennial.com/twitter-suspends-richard-grenells-account-after-he-posts-photos-of-mail-in-ballots-sent-to-dead-people/
#7 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nearly-50000-incorrect-absentee-ballots-sent-franklin-county-ohio-stopthesteal/
#8 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/09/south-los-angeles-woman-finds-discarded-ballots-near-drive-thru-atm/
#9 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/texas-mayoral-candidate-arrested-on-109-counts-of-mail-in-voter-fraud/
#10 https://gab.com/C3Editor/posts/105011017089803950 Manchurian Candidate
#11 https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/09/5-ways-hunter-bidens-business-deals-empowered-china-at-americas-expense-n1027157
#12 https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/10/09/watch-black-lives-matter-protesters-accost-diners-in-manhattan-orthodox-jews-sue-cuomo-over-brooklyn-restrictions/
#13 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/dodging-question-packing-supreme-court-las-vegas-interview-biden-addresses-arizona-video/
#14 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/09/kamala-harris-said-she-was-absolutely-open-court-packing-2019/
#15 https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/10/09/schiff-i-would-favor-doing-away-with-the-electoral-college/
#16 https://thepostmillennial.com/man-allegedly-behind-michigan-governor-kidnap-plot-is-an-anti-trump-anarchist/
#17 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/gretchen-whitmer-echoes-joe-biden-trump-complicit-kidnap-plot-evidence/
#18 https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8186204eb99611d5f08d56 Trump 'Raising an Illegal White
#19 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/twice-many-voters-believe-fbi-should-be-prosecuted-its-role-russia-scandal
#20 https://www.axios.com/focus-group-michigan-swing-voters-vp-debate-reaction-222f282b-8383-4171-a113-c11f675f079a.html
#21 https://joebidenissick.com
#22 https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/10/nancy-pelosi-flirts-with-invoking-25th-amendment-speculation-immediately-jumps-to-preparation-to-install-kamala-harris-should-biden-win/
#23 https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/09/watch-mask-shamer-joe-biden-literally-removed-his-mask-to-cough-n1028908
#24 https://gab.com/C3Editor/posts/105010408129588471 Biden is racist supporter learns
#25 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-gop-lawmaker-demands-uk-strip-meghan-harrys-royal-titles-interfering-us-election/
#26 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/poll-joe-biden-donald-trump-statistically-tied-in-arizona/
#27 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/poll-56-percent-americans-better-trump-four-years-ago/
Royalty Free Music: Violin Concerto in E major, RV 269 'Spring' https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles listed below:
#1 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/trump-voters-20-more-likely-be-excited-about-their-candidate-biden-voters
#2 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/poll-donald-trump-takes-the-lead-in-florida-over-joe-biden/
#3 https://thepostmillennial.com/keith-olbermann-says-that-trump-people-expunged/
#4 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/john-shannon/2020/10/09/shameful-hacks-morning-joe-lobbies-25th-amendment-oust-trump
#5 https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-secretary-of-state-pompeo-has-hillary-clintons-emails-and-will-release-them-before-election/
#6 https://thepostmillennial.com/twitter-suspends-richard-grenells-account-after-he-posts-photos-of-mail-in-ballots-sent-to-dead-people/
#7 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nearly-50000-incorrect-absentee-ballots-sent-franklin-county-ohio-stopthesteal/
#8 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/09/south-los-angeles-woman-finds-discarded-ballots-near-drive-thru-atm/
#9 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/texas-mayoral-candidate-arrested-on-109-counts-of-mail-in-voter-fraud/
#10 https://gab.com/C3Editor/posts/105011017089803950 Manchurian Candidate
#11 https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/09/5-ways-hunter-bidens-business-deals-empowered-china-at-americas-expense-n1027157
#12 https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/10/09/watch-black-lives-matter-protesters-accost-diners-in-manhattan-orthodox-jews-sue-cuomo-over-brooklyn-restrictions/
#13 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/dodging-question-packing-supreme-court-las-vegas-interview-biden-addresses-arizona-video/
#14 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/09/kamala-harris-said-she-was-absolutely-open-court-packing-2019/
#15 https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/10/09/schiff-i-would-favor-doing-away-with-the-electoral-college/
#16 https://thepostmillennial.com/man-allegedly-behind-michigan-governor-kidnap-plot-is-an-anti-trump-anarchist/
#17 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/gretchen-whitmer-echoes-joe-biden-trump-complicit-kidnap-plot-evidence/
#18 https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8186204eb99611d5f08d56 Trump 'Raising an Illegal White
#19 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/twice-many-voters-believe-fbi-should-be-prosecuted-its-role-russia-scandal
#20 https://www.axios.com/focus-group-michigan-swing-voters-vp-debate-reaction-222f282b-8383-4171-a113-c11f675f079a.html
#21 https://joebidenissick.com
#22 https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/10/nancy-pelosi-flirts-with-invoking-25th-amendment-speculation-immediately-jumps-to-preparation-to-install-kamala-harris-should-biden-win/
#23 https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/09/watch-mask-shamer-joe-biden-literally-removed-his-mask-to-cough-n1028908
#24 https://gab.com/C3Editor/posts/105010408129588471 Biden is racist supporter learns
#25 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-gop-lawmaker-demands-uk-strip-meghan-harrys-royal-titles-interfering-us-election/
#26 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/poll-joe-biden-donald-trump-statistically-tied-in-arizona/
#27 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/08/poll-56-percent-americans-better-trump-four-years-ago/
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