National Greatness And The Issue Of Slavery

Is national greatness tied to the single issue of if the nation is White and owned Black slaves at some point in their past, or not? What is national greatness? Is it tied to national perfection? If there is a flaw in one’s history has the nation acquired a sin that marks it unavailable for greatness, never mind forgiveness. Because it is more than anything the inability for Blacks to forgive that makes them unable to embrace the Greatness of the nation which they are part of. The naysayers do not even associate themselves with the nation they claim was never great, otherwise it is unlikely they could so easily claim they share in the nations unforgiveable sins. In this video the author explains national greatness and demonstrates a nation can be great even when one or more race was harmed.