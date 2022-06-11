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Full-Auto vs. Semi-Auto
* If you talk about things you know nothing about, you humiliate yourself.
* AR-15 is the most threatening weapon?
* When propagandists tell you about ‘weapons of war’ or ‘assault rifles’, they have no idea what they’re talking about.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 June 2022