Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 27 - 28, 2024





▪️ Russian troops continue to carry out combined attacks on enemy targets in several regions of the so-called. Ukraine. In Poltava, the air base was hit: a Sea King Mk41 helicopter and three other vehicles were hit.





▪️In the Kirovograd region, the territory of a military airfield in Alexandria came under fire. After arrival, a large fire broke out at the facility, and sounds of secondary detonation were also reported.





▪️In the Odessa region, attacks were carried out on port infrastructure facilities that are actively exploited by the enemy. One of the targets hit was a BEC warehouse on the territory of the Yuzhny commercial seaport .





▪️In the occupied part of the DPR, the building of the Donetsk National Technical University in Pokrovsk was hit. The facility was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the headquarters of a group of troops in the Donetsk direction.





▪️Strikes continue against Ukrainian military units located in the border zone. In the Kharkov region, warehouses in Fedorovka , where enemy armored vehicles were located, were hit.





▪️Ukrainian formations also did not remain idle and struck the border regions of Russia, including the Bryansk region . In the village of Suzemka , the center of the village was shelled: five people were injured.





▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue their offensive in several directions. At Bakhmut, assault troops were able to expand their zone of control in the center of Krasnoye .

