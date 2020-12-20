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WOAH: 25 BRAND NEW Studies Completely DISCREDIT Dr. Fauci
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31 views • December 20, 2020
THE DAILY FODDER
American Institute For Economic Research - December 19, 2020
The use of universal lockdowns in the event of the appearance of a new pathogen has no precedent. It has been a science experiment in real time, with most of the human population used as lab rats. The costs are legion.
https://www.thedailyfodder.com/2020/12/lockdowns-do-not-control-coronavirus.html
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American Institute For Economic Research - December 19, 2020
The use of universal lockdowns in the event of the appearance of a new pathogen has no precedent. It has been a science experiment in real time, with most of the human population used as lab rats. The costs are legion.
https://www.thedailyfodder.com/2020/12/lockdowns-do-not-control-coronavirus.html
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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