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Ukraine, Russia, Fatima: What is Heaven Telling Us
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53 views • March 08, 2022
Fr. Chris Alar.
What is the prophecy from heaven at Fatima and other apparition sites telling us about the current events regarding Russia and Ukraine? Fr. Chris explains what it means according to Church teaching.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMi6iKhgdpI
What is the prophecy from heaven at Fatima and other apparition sites telling us about the current events regarding Russia and Ukraine? Fr. Chris explains what it means according to Church teaching.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMi6iKhgdpI
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