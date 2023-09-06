Create New Account
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 292 - Freedom
Darkness Is Falling
Published Yesterday

In this video i want to do an overview of the topic of Freedom and what it really means.

An online dictionary states that Freedom IS; 1) the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants and 2) the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved. I can state emphatically that WE in the so called fictional WEST who were once FREE to ACT or do what we wanted to or SPEAK what we wanted to or even THINK as we wanted to, CAN NO LONGER DO THAT. We are censored and restricted on every side. We are in fact now IMPRISONED by the RULES IMPOSED on what was once a marginally FREE society. IF YOU CAN’T SEE OR FEEL THIS then i don’t know where you have been for the last 70 years.

