The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 292 - Freedom

In this video i want to do an overview of the topic of Freedom and what it really means.

An online dictionary states that Freedom IS; 1) the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants and 2) the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved. I can state emphatically that WE in the so called fictional WEST who were once FREE to ACT or do what we wanted to or SPEAK what we wanted to or even THINK as we wanted to, CAN NO LONGER DO THAT. We are censored and restricted on every side. We are in fact now IMPRISONED by the RULES IMPOSED on what was once a marginally FREE society. IF YOU CAN’T SEE OR FEEL THIS then i don’t know where you have been for the last 70 years.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html

New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5

Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling

BitChute - Darkness Is Falling



Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth

You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3

pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling