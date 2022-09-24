Jesus Manifests in Holy Eucharist During Mexico Earthquake! Monstrance Radiates Into Sacred Heart!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Sep 23, 2022 This video was filmed in a church in Mexico during the time of the earthquake. The earthquake took place on the 22nd of September, 2022. The faithful inside the church begin filming the miracle and praying before the illuminated Host.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI9vSooYPn8