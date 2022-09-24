Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus Manifests in Holy Eucharist During Mexico Earthquake! Monstrance Radiates Into Sacred Heart!
142 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Sep 23, 2022 This video was filmed in a church in Mexico during the time of the earthquake. The earthquake took place on the 22nd of September, 2022. The faithful inside the church begin filming the miracle and praying before the illuminated Host.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI9vSooYPn8

Keywords
jesusmexicochristianearthquakereligioncatholicsacred hearteucharistmonstrance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket