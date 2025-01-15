BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Lessons Can We Learn about Forgiveness from the Story of Philemon and Onesimus?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
9 views • 3 months ago

In this episode, we dive into the importance of names and their meanings. The speaker, Daniel Collins asks if people like or know the meaning of their names, leading to a fascinating discussion about names in the Bible. He explains how names often reflect character and destiny. Using examples like Onesimus, Paul, Jacob, and Abraham, the speaker shows how names related to their lives. The discussion connects to a Bible study about forgiveness and transformation through Jesus Christ, illustrated by Paul's letter to Philemon about Onesimus. This episode explores how God can use even difficult situations for good, showing that forgiveness and understanding can lead to greater unity and purpose.

00:00 Introduction: Do You Like Your Name?
00:38 Exploring the Meanings of Names
03:06 Biblical Names and Their Significance
06:15 Names You Wouldn't Give Your Children
07:37 Paul's Appeal for Onesimus
10:45 The Transformation of Onesimus
13:52 The Importance of Names in Scripture
17:05 Paul's Request to Philemon
24:33 Divine Purpose Behind Events
26:59 Joseph's Reassurance to His Brothers
27:28 The Famine and Joseph's Role in Egypt
30:50 Joseph's Family Moves to Egypt
32:02 Joseph's Brothers Seek Forgiveness
37:55 Paul's Message to Philemon
46:39 The Importance of Forgiveness

Keywords
bible studyspiritual guidancechristian faithchristian teachingsfaith and salvationchristian sermonsapostle paul teachingsnew testament lessonsforgiveness lessonsphilemon and onesimusbiblical names meaningforgiveness in christianityonesimus the slavejoseph biblical storybiblical stories and lessons
