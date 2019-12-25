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Οι προδοτικές δηλώσεις του παρελθόντος, απο έναν "μελλοντικό" πρωθυπουργό
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61 views • December 25, 2019
Ομιλία του Λοχαγού στις 01.07.2019 στα γραφεία του συλλόγου, ὀπου μίλησε για για το αγαπημένο παιδί Ρώσων και Αμερικανών, για την Τουρκία που θα πάρει ότι ζητήσει καθώς και για τις προδοτικές δηλώσεις του κούλη για τα ελληνοτουρκικά μέσω άρθρου της εφημερίδας Ελληνοκρατία απο το μακρινό πια 1998!!
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