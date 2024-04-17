Create New Account
Kevin J Johnston Official Mississauga Mayor Race Announcement
Kevin J. Johnston Official #Mayor Run Announcement.

The murdering criminal BONNIE CROMBIE is no longer the Mayor of my hometown and now there is a by-election.

Here is my OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT at 9PM EST

LIVE ON:

http://www.FreedomReport.ca

and

https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston/live

#Mississauga

