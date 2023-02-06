https://gettr.com/post/p27fumc31cd

2/4/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 77: Through hacking the elevators, triggering false fire alarms and flattening the tire of our fellow fighters’ car, the CCP attempted to intimidate our fellow fighters from protesting. If such terrorism activities are not stopped, the CCP could do something more insane in the future!

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #YangJianao





2/4/2023 对邪恶说不第77天：中共通过黑客酒店电梯、拉假火警、爆轮胎等技俩威胁抗议战友们，如果这种恐怖主义行为不被制止，它还会做出更加丧心病狂的事！

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #杨建翱







