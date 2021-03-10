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How Bankers Rule The World: COVID, Crypto, Smart Cities & Communitarianism (2020)
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151 views • March 10, 2021
How Bankers Rule The World: COVID, Crypto, Smart Cities & Communitarianism (2020)

The perfect storm is on the way - Covid, Crypto, 5G, Robots and drones (semi autonomous vehicles), Smart Cities, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030. And everyone wants to bring down the United States.

The level of "independent media" reporting is superficial at best, following the "lead" stories put out by the MSM and the data analytics companies. It's superficial because there is NO "independent media". Just out of work journalist students and out of work (crisis) actors playing "independent grass roots journalist".

Trust no one. When I get information out of CNN and Alex Jones I know the degree of horse puckey I am taking in. When you watch Whitney Webb and anyone of a 100 "independent journalists", you better know, *they are there to control the "narrative" that has escaped the MSM*. This is a sophisticated control mechanism. This is not Guatemala 1980, murdering and dismembering villagers and the local priest to maintain order, this is the scientific technocracy.

This is an extract from a large video I've been working on a while. Like many I lost the energy to do anything the past two months and fell into despair. No one will get off the internet in any numbers to make a difference. The semi autonomous tracked vehicles and drones are pouring off the Israeli/US production lines, mini tanks and other tech. And when they hit the streets very soon, that will be the end.

Data analytics and "dog whistles" by the likes of Trump and the dialectic opposition are ensuring - along with covid - everyone stays at home.

Source Video (Brandon O'Connell): https://youtu.be/t80YBPIFEZ0

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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2020cryptosmart citiescommunitarianismcovid
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