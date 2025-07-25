Sun is heating up so elites live in underground cities and made fake global warming lie to cover up

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2025). The sun and all the planets are heating up rapidly, so the fallen angel incarnate avatar elites and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist elites live in underground cities with supermarkets & golf courses & millions of children's human meat & child sex slave & tortured adrenochrome blood livestock farms, and made up the fake global warming lies to cover it up, while they exterminate the surface humans with toxic chemtrails & nuclear wars & bioweapons. Satan Lucifer and his fallen angel fake aliens fake ascended masters devils and Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel incarnate avatar globalist elites and Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar black nobility families globalist elites and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual feminists are hypocrites, because they claim that God’s human specie is to blame for their fake global warming carbon emission by eating beef because cows are creating the farts carbon emissions that warm the earth, so the humans need to eat insects while the feminists eat 12 million human specie children every year, in order to create a global tyrannical one-world AntiChrist government to control human rights and economy and food and exterminate as many of God’s humans as possible using the fake global warming lie. Meanwhile, while they live in their underground advanced-technology “star wars cities”, they are dumping toxic poisonous human extermination carcinogen heavy metal radioactive material biological terrorism contagions aluminum particle chemtrails every day, in order to kill off as many humans and to terraform it into a toxic environment suited for its most destructive fallen angels that they are releasing from the abyss. They are also melting the ice in the Predator alien pyramids and hidden Hollow Earth continent in the Antarctic to access the ancient builder race fallen angel advanced technologies. They are just covering it up by saying that the humans are causing global warming. They do not allow the humans to fly over the Arctic and Antarctic hollow earth entrances to their cities underground. Satan Lucifer and his fake benevolent aliens fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar globalist elites and feminist matriarchy world rulers and hell’s army demons are liars and deceivers and earth destroyers and genocidal psychopaths and pedophile cannibals and Satanists and satanic and demonic. Everything they do is a lie and evil and destructive. They try to kill us real Christians who speak the truth, while they prosper their Western feminist nations’ Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors and “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax extorting” fake Christian hordes. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine