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Fiat "Money" is Backed by Nothing: End the Fed from the Bottom Up
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10 views • November 18, 2019
At one time, the U.S. monetary system was backed by gold. Now it’s not backed by anything. A recent poll shows that only 7% of people go this right. So there's a lot of educating to do. Plus efforts on the state level to end the fed from the bottom up.
Path to Liberty: November 18, 2019
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Path to Liberty: November 18, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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