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NutriMedical Report MonNov30th20 H3 PIERSONSTOPtheFRUADElectorsSUPREME
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110 views • December 01, 2020
Nick Pierson, END of BIDEN with STOP the Steal, State Swing Legislation Transfer to TRUMP, END Biden Crime Demoncrate COUP NOW, John W Spring, STOPtheSTEAL War Plans NOW State Legislature Tranfer Elector Votes to TRUMP, Supreme Court One of More States 14th Amendment Equal Protection of Voters Under the LAW, Martial Law Insurrection ACT May Be Necessary TRUMP Intl War China Iran BiG Tech Deep State MEDIA, Last Day SALE 7 Percent OFF THANKS coupon at Checkout, KardioVasc, PainAway Cream, Super Folate TR, SuperNOX Plus NO2 Beets, Pastor Butch Paugh, OANN.com Overstock CEO Expose of Voter Fraud Experts, TRUMP Call In Pennsylvania with Giuliani Team There STOPPED Certificaiton of VOTER STEAL 2020,
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