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More Mask People Pretend That the CDC Makes Law
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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34 views • August 01, 2020
According to the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) masks are not required anywhere in America. In fact, no business may deny you service because you refuse to wear a mask. Any business that does so and completes a violation such as this is punishable by a $75,000 federal fine.

Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA)
1.) Requires reasonable accommodation to anyone who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition.
2.) You cannot be forced to disclose any medical condition. SCOTUS recognizes a constitutional right to privacy.
3.) Your right to privacy of medical history is further protected by the 5th Amendment.

ASSERT YOUR RIGHTS
ADA Information Hotline: 800-514-0301, 800-514-0383 (TTY)

Those in government have “ordered” all persons entering indoor facilities wear a mask. They have no authority.

If you have a medical condition, that prevents you from wearing a mask you are exempt from this order! Due to HIPAA and the 4th Amendment businesses CANNOT legally ask you about your medical condition.

Therefore, if they see you with a mask, they will have to assume you have a medical condition and are legally obligated to welcome you inside to enjoy their business.

These are your rights to privacy! We do still have rights even though the crooked left and RINO’s want to pretend otherwise and take them away.

Shop American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com
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healthfreedomcurrent eventspoliticsconstitutionmaskamerican patriots for god and countryviral videounconstitutionalconstitutional lawmasksmask mandates
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