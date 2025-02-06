Worldwide Supplier For Anti-Parasitic Medications - http://www.sacredpurity.com





The Albendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UIQvb4

The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xWsMeG

The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4byH9Vh

The Itraconazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4fWHT8r

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

The Mebendazole Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QHgEos

The Nitazoxanide (Alinia) Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3WtpDeV

The Tinidazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3z2PNgY





Albendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - The Ultimate Anti Parasitic Combo - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QEdqBP

Fenbendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - (The Ultimate Parasite Protocol) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bToNhD





The Fluconazole Anti-Fungal Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3YW5lvQ





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WHY I DON'T RECOMMEND DR. THOMAS LODI'S PARASITE DETOX PROTOCOL!





I have created this as a safety informational video as a response to Dr. Thomas Lodi's anti-parasitic medication recommendations, which he talked about in a video titled "Dr. Thomas Lodi on Parasites," which he posted last year and went super viral on social media in the alternative detox and healing world.





In his video, he recommends taking a broad spectrum of many different anti-parasitic medications, and in my video today, "WHY I DON'T RECOMMEND DR. THOMAS LODI'S PARASITE DETOX PROTOCOL!" I will tell you why you should not follow his recommendations; if you want to find out why, watch this video from the start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno