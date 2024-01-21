Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Young Hearts Part 47 - Who are the Real Heroes?
channel image
The Prisoner
8947 Subscribers
Shop now
243 views
Published 19 hours ago

Who are still pushing the virus, pcr, early treatments etc.?
Who were talking up lockdowns, masks and the jabs to their audiences, when it mattered? and then came out against it after their audience had largely taken it?
Who never got cancelled nor missed a pay cheque?
Who won't defend or even talk about those who were cancelled, villified and stripped of their livelihood, and petition for their reinstatement?
There are globalists pretending to be the good guys, jockeying themselves for positions at what could be the alternative to the WEF/UN, They even had the audacity to brand themselves as the dream team.

Mirrored - checkur6

Keywords
young heartspart 47the real heroes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket