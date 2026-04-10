Strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City, located north of Doha, Qatar - Al-Jazeera Exclusive footage, from March 18, 2026

Al Jazeera published exclusive footage of the strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City, located north of Doha, Qatar. Footage from March 18, 2026, just released.

Adding, from AI Overview:

On March 18, 2026, Iranian forces launched a missile attack targeting Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, with one missile causing extensive damage to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub. The strike hit the facility on a Wednesday evening, causing fires and cutting roughly 17% of Qatar’s LNG output, impacting global energy supplies.