Strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City, located north of Doha, Qatar - Al-Jazeera Exclusive footage, from March 18, 2026

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Al Jazeera published exclusive footage of the strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City, located north of Doha, Qatar. Footage from March 18, 2026, just released.
Adding, from AI Overview:
On March 18, 2026, Iranian forces launched a missile attack targeting Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, with one missile causing extensive damage to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub. The strike hit the facility on a Wednesday evening, causing fires and cutting roughly 17% of Qatar’s LNG output, impacting global energy supplies.