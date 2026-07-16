The war in Ukraine shows no sign of easing. The United States and its European NATO allies have failed to stop Russia on the battlefield, while Moscow continues to strengthen its position and press forward along several sectors of the front. In response, Western capitals have stepped up military aid to Kyiv.

The NATO summit in Ankara on July 7–8, 2026, ended with a final declaration pledging 70 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2026 and a comparable level in 2027. Of that sum, 30 billion euros come from an existing EU credit facility. The rest consists of previously announced bilateral commitments from individual countries.

The United States is outside the financing scheme. The package is denominated in euros, not dollars, which reflects a shift of the main financial burden from Washington to European capitals.

On July 13, 2026, Paris hosted a summit of the “Coalition of the Willing” with 37 heads of state, including leaders of Europe’s major economies. The participants agreed to expand military support for Ukraine and unveiled new initiatives on air and missile defense, defense-industrial cooperation, and long-term security planning.

Several durable trends have emerged in recent weeks. First, the financial and military burden has shifted from the United States to European allies and Canada. Washington is formally absent from the new 70-billion-euro NATO package, although the Trump administration has signaled selective engagement through a proposed sanctions bill. Second, much of the announced package is not new money, but recycled EU credit and previously committed bilateral pledges. The result is less a breakthrough than a consolidation of existing commitments and a symbolic display of unity against Trump’s skepticism. Third, the Paris summit signals a shift from short-term military aid to long-term security guarantees and deeper defense-industrial integration, especially in aviation and air and missile defense.

Finally, Senator Graham’s death under unclear circumstances has intensified pressure behind the sanctions bill in Congress. He had recently visited defense facilities in Kyiv, and news of his sudden death, attributed to illness, surfaced days later as Russia carried out large-scale strikes on Ukrainian defense industry targets. Even so, the bill’s fate remains uncertain amid disputes between the White House and Democrats over the scope of presidential tariff authority.

Internal tensions in the United States and among its allies continue, but they do not alter the shared determination to prolong the war and pursue a strategic defeat for Russia. Over time, the war has become too large a financial liability for anyone to absorb. No one wants to take responsibility and write off the losses. The only question is how long Western capitals intend to keep this project alive and when they expect the next major European war to begin. ____________________________________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!