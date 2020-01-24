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If You Still Have A Facebook Account, Delete It And Stop Using Facebook
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74 views • January 24, 2020
It's not a matter of opinion anymore. You should delete your Facebook account now and stop using Facebook altogether. There is every bit of evidence that Facebook is not a benevolent corporation. Their unreasonable pursuit of control and invasive policies have plagued our social lives on the Internet. It's time to stop using Facebook.
Facebook data breach and censorship
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/28/te...
https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/09/...
Intrusive Facebook Policy
https://bits.blogs.nytimes.com/2007/1...
https://www.computerworld.com/article...
https://usatoday30.usatoday.com/tech/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critici...
https://theoutline.com/post/5380/targ...
https://www.propublica.org/article/fa...
https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/27/yes...
https://www.propublica.org/article/fa...
https://www.propublica.org/article/fa...
https://www.nytimes.com/2013/03/26/te...
https://adage.com/article/digital/fac...
http://www.slate.com/articles/technol...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB100014...
https://venturebeat.com/2010/10/17/ws...
Lies
https://techcrunch.com/2016/08/25/wha...
https://www.marketingweek.com/2014/02...
https://www.marketingdive.com/news/wh...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/behind-t...
https://lifehacker.com/5994380/how-fa...
https://www.propublica.org/article/fa...
https://gizmodo.com/facebook-is-givin...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB100014...
https://www.cnet.com/news/facebook-fa...
Social Experiments
https://www.nature.com/articles/natur...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
https://money.cnn.com/2014/07/02/tech...
https://medium.com/@JamesGrimmelmann/...
https://medium.com/@filip_struharik/b...
Apologies
https://techcrunch.com/2014/10/01/fac...
https://www.businessinsider.com/faceb...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/facebook...
https://thehill.com/policy/technology...
https://thehill.com/policy/technology...
https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/fa...
https://www.theverge.com/2018/3/25/17...
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/fac...
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-4...
Facebook data breach and censorship
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/28/te...
https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/09/...
Intrusive Facebook Policy
https://bits.blogs.nytimes.com/2007/1...
https://www.computerworld.com/article...
https://usatoday30.usatoday.com/tech/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critici...
https://theoutline.com/post/5380/targ...
https://www.propublica.org/article/fa...
https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/27/yes...
https://www.propublica.org/article/fa...
https://www.propublica.org/article/fa...
https://www.nytimes.com/2013/03/26/te...
https://adage.com/article/digital/fac...
http://www.slate.com/articles/technol...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB100014...
https://venturebeat.com/2010/10/17/ws...
Lies
https://techcrunch.com/2016/08/25/wha...
https://www.marketingweek.com/2014/02...
https://www.marketingdive.com/news/wh...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/behind-t...
https://lifehacker.com/5994380/how-fa...
https://www.propublica.org/article/fa...
https://gizmodo.com/facebook-is-givin...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB100014...
https://www.cnet.com/news/facebook-fa...
Social Experiments
https://www.nature.com/articles/natur...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
https://money.cnn.com/2014/07/02/tech...
https://medium.com/@JamesGrimmelmann/...
https://medium.com/@filip_struharik/b...
Apologies
https://techcrunch.com/2014/10/01/fac...
https://www.businessinsider.com/faceb...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/facebook...
https://thehill.com/policy/technology...
https://thehill.com/policy/technology...
https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/fa...
https://www.theverge.com/2018/3/25/17...
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/fac...
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-4...
Keywords
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