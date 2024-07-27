Bodycam Footage of Assassination Attempt Released; What Democracy? Dems Appoint Kamala 7/26/24

Weekly News Report! Buckle up for another Wild Week of Headline News with Resistance Chicks! It's Official! Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race and the Democrats have made Kamala Harris their presumptive nominee. The media goes full boar rebranding Kamala Harris' image, can they make this unlikeable politican likeable? Senator Chuck Grassley releases bodycam footage of July 13th and has some questions... we all do. Trump joins VP pick, JD Vance, and Netanyhu in some saber-rattling about war with Iran. All of that and more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/bodycam-footage/

NEW!!! Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%