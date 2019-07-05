© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 15 - 20190705 - RT Revolution 14U Girls Softball
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • July 04, 2020
Please consider sponsoring our program on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/goodmorningrancho
Episode 15 brings us to Trabuco Mesa park to visit the coach of the RT Revolution 14U girls softball team Megan Stube. RT stands for Rancho Trabuco and our local team just qualified for Nationals, which marks a few major milestones, such as being the first 14U in RT in many years and the first to go to Nationals in much longer. We don't want to give away too much of the interview, so watch to find out more about how you can get involved and also help raise some modest funds to help the team when they go to compete.
Crowdfunding: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/rtgsa-14u-revolution-to-western-nationals
League: https://www.rtgsa.org/
League signups: https://rtgsa.sportngin.com/register/form/869475782
Guest: Megan Stube coach of RT Revolution
Organization: RTGSA 14U Revolution
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 15 brings us to Trabuco Mesa park to visit the coach of the RT Revolution 14U girls softball team Megan Stube. RT stands for Rancho Trabuco and our local team just qualified for Nationals, which marks a few major milestones, such as being the first 14U in RT in many years and the first to go to Nationals in much longer. We don't want to give away too much of the interview, so watch to find out more about how you can get involved and also help raise some modest funds to help the team when they go to compete.
Crowdfunding: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/rtgsa-14u-revolution-to-western-nationals
League: https://www.rtgsa.org/
League signups: https://rtgsa.sportngin.com/register/form/869475782
Guest: Megan Stube coach of RT Revolution
Organization: RTGSA 14U Revolution
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.