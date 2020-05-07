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Dr. Judy Mikovits Warns against the Wearing of Masks for COVID-19
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1120 views • May 07, 2020
On April 8, 2020 Dr. Mikovits warned us that the lock down and constantly remaining inside along with wearing masks when you go outside, virtually insure self-infection... you become a Petri dish re-infecting yourself in your own exosomic vapor. And if you happen to have CV-19 latent from a flue vaccine you took in the past... under these conditions you will play hell not succumbing to the sickness. Take off your mask and get outside in the sun and fresh air where there is health and life. ~JT
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