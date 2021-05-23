WARNING! Reviewing Ingredients In Pfizer and Moderna COVID Shots

Vigilant Mindset - 23 May 2021Pay Attention To This! Download The Documents! Do Your Own Research! Don't Ever Take The COVID Shots! These Are The Facts! I Dare A Fact Checker To Debunk This Video!1). Ingredients Shown In Documents of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Shots? Are These All The Ingredients?INGREDIENTS FROM DOCUMENT ON MODERNA COVID SHOTThe Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid(mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG],cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine,tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate trihydrate, and sucrose.INGREDIENTS FROM DOCUMENT ON PFIZER COVID SHOTIngredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA),lipids (((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride,monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasicsodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose2). Cayman Chemical - Manufacturer of SM-102:"Product Description:SM-102 is an ionizable amino lipid that has been used in combination with other lipids in the formation of lipid nanoparticles.1 Administration of luciferase mRNA in SM-102-containing lipid nanoparticles induces hepatic luciferase expression in mice. Formulations containing SM-102 have been used in the development of lipid nanoparticles for delivery of mRNA-based vaccines.WARNING This product is not for human or veterinary use."3).The FDA Full Moderna COVID Shot Fact Sheet:www.fda.gov/media/144638/download4). Safety Data Sheet for SM-102:"For research use only, not for human or veterinary use."5). Cayman Chemical - News & AnnouncementsSM-102 for Research Use Only (RUO)Press Release from 2021-05-19