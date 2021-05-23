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WARNING! Reviewing Ingredients In Pfizer and Moderna COVID Shots
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220 views • May 23, 2021
Vigilant Mindset - 23 May 2021
Pay Attention To This! Download The Documents! Do Your Own Research! Don't Ever Take The COVID Shots! These Are The Facts! I Dare A Fact Checker To Debunk This Video!
1). Ingredients Shown In Documents of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Shots? Are These All The Ingredients?
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
INGREDIENTS FROM DOCUMENT ON MODERNA COVID SHOT
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid
(mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG],
cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine,
tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate trihydrate, and sucrose.
INGREDIENTS FROM DOCUMENT ON PFIZER COVID SHOT
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
Ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA),
lipids (((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)
bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-
N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-
phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride,
monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic
sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose
2). Cayman Chemical - Manufacturer of SM-102:
https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474/sm-102
"Product Description:
SM-102 is an ionizable amino lipid that has been used in combination with other lipids in the formation of lipid nanoparticles.1 Administration of luciferase mRNA in SM-102-containing lipid nanoparticles induces hepatic luciferase expression in mice. Formulations containing SM-102 have been used in the development of lipid nanoparticles for delivery of mRNA-based vaccines.
WARNING This product is not for human or veterinary use."
3).The FDA Full Moderna COVID Shot Fact Sheet:
www.fda.gov/media/144638/download
4). Safety Data Sheet for SM-102:
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
"For research use only, not for human or veterinary use."
5). Cayman Chemical - News & Announcements
SM-102 for Research Use Only (RUO)
Press Release from 2021-05-19
https://www.caymanchem.com/news/sm-102-statement
Pay Attention To This! Download The Documents! Do Your Own Research! Don't Ever Take The COVID Shots! These Are The Facts! I Dare A Fact Checker To Debunk This Video!
1). Ingredients Shown In Documents of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Shots? Are These All The Ingredients?
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
INGREDIENTS FROM DOCUMENT ON MODERNA COVID SHOT
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid
(mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG],
cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine,
tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate trihydrate, and sucrose.
INGREDIENTS FROM DOCUMENT ON PFIZER COVID SHOT
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
Ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA),
lipids (((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)
bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-
N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-
phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride,
monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic
sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose
2). Cayman Chemical - Manufacturer of SM-102:
https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474/sm-102
"Product Description:
SM-102 is an ionizable amino lipid that has been used in combination with other lipids in the formation of lipid nanoparticles.1 Administration of luciferase mRNA in SM-102-containing lipid nanoparticles induces hepatic luciferase expression in mice. Formulations containing SM-102 have been used in the development of lipid nanoparticles for delivery of mRNA-based vaccines.
WARNING This product is not for human or veterinary use."
3).The FDA Full Moderna COVID Shot Fact Sheet:
www.fda.gov/media/144638/download
4). Safety Data Sheet for SM-102:
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
"For research use only, not for human or veterinary use."
5). Cayman Chemical - News & Announcements
SM-102 for Research Use Only (RUO)
Press Release from 2021-05-19
https://www.caymanchem.com/news/sm-102-statement
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