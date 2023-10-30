Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 30, 2023
channel image
Jotatay2K4
12 Subscribers
67 views
Published 15 hours ago

Episode 2139 - Gators are real apex predators! Gangs are entering the USA! It’s always the banking cartel. Gaza is being destroyed. Electric vehicles are not selling. Avoid cascading series of events. Out of control theft everywhere. Plus much more! High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

