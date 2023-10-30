Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 30, 2023

Episode 2139 - Gators are real apex predators! Gangs are entering the USA! It’s always the banking cartel. Gaza is being destroyed. Electric vehicles are not selling. Avoid cascading series of events. Out of control theft everywhere. Plus much more! High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.