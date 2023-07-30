Create New Account
DTR Ep 134: Roswell UFO Crash 1947
Deep Thoughts Radio
Published 13 hours ago

The mysterious crash of 1947 in Roswell New Mexico on July 8th, 1947 has allured citizens and scientists for decades, but did it really happen? What is the evidence to support the story? In this episode, we take a deep dive into the testimonies that have survived the decades. Enjoy.

