Discussing Health CD "DIAL MD FOR MURDER" Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/20/22

Air Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his CD "Dial MD for Murder". Also comparing Youngevity's Rebound FX product with Redbull. Stating that Rebound FX has over 70 minerals while Redbull has one magnesium.









Pearls of Wisdom





Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.

Callers





Charles is experiencing dizziness.





Denise has questions concerning gall stones.





Parooza has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis.





Becca has a friend that wants to know if there nutrients needed for different blood types.