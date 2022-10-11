Centuries Old Healing Modality - Turpentine-Part II - Dr Jennifer Daniels on Champions with Kerri Rivera (03.24.2022)

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On Champions with Kerri Rivera she interviews Dr Jennifer Daniels about Turpentine used for healing.
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
https://www.kerririvera.com/champions-with-kerri-rivera/
Re-post permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels only. Host not contacted.