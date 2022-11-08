Cause And Effect

The plan to get access to our bodies will go on until Christ returns because like the days of Noah, the devil wants to corrupt ALL flesh. He will push his efforts by changing times and laws incorporating fear and the love of money to increase compliance with his satanic agenda.
