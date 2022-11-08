Cause And Effect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The plan to get access to our bodies will go on until Christ returns because like the days of Noah, the devil wants to corrupt ALL flesh. He will push his efforts by changing times and laws incorporating fear and the love of money to increase compliance with his satanic agenda.
I can be reached by email [email protected]