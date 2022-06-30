Time Square Ad Right Next to Timcast URL

YALL, Resistance Chicks Ad up in #timessquare NEW YORK! Praise God for Robert and Jaime Agee of Banners 4 Freedom for this incredible gift! They are slaying giants- daily! Can't wait to join up with them this weekend for#UnitedInFreedom TEXAS! Visit their website and donate to them today! They are busy doing the Lord's work!

YOU GUYS!!! Resistance Chicks is up on a billboard in Times Square!!!! Our friends Robert and Jaime Agee of Banners for Freedom have given us the prime spot until July 4th! It's an advertisement for the Plymouth Ignite the Light event September 9th-11th!

Share and visit Www.resistancechicks.com and click on the Mayflower banner to learn more and get tickets!

Come and learn about America's Godly heritage with us!





Check out the amazing work that Banners 4 Freedom is doing here: https://www.banners4freedom.com/





Donate to event here: https://www.givesendgo.com/TheCovenant





Tickets On Sale now here: https://ticketbud.com/events/9792b170-f1c4-11ec-9210-42010a71701b





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

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The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

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