MOTB DAMNABLE HERESIES

this is a precursor to my documentary dealing with the mark of the beast, the 10 virgins, and the cry at midnight. I thought this video is necessary to put up in advance of me finishing this documentary. We might be getting into a second round of the pandemic. or maybe not. but either way I want to be prepared for however or whatever is going to go on
