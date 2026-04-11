Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 11 April 2026

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This video holds the lot. The topics are both current and "covid" historical, always with the aim to alert the passing public of what is really happening. A current topic is the evil way governments are forcing farmers to release good farming land for the construction of those totally useless wind turbine generator towers, and how their vibrations affect the health of life around them, not counting the killing of thousands of birds a month. A future generation will look back and shake their heads at such foolishness and mindlessness. The newspaper, "The Light Australia", was promoted for its uncensored truth on every page, and plenty of helpful current topics. It is definitely worth ordering a number to hand out to family and friends.