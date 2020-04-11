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Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces He’ll Sign Executive Order Next Week to Reopen Texas Businesses
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28 views • April 11, 2020
Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor
Published: April 10, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he will sign an executive order next week laying out how Texas businesses will begin to reopen “in a way that is safe.”
Source: https://www.click2houston.com/news/texas/2020/04/10/live-gov-abbott-to-provide-coronavirus-update/
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Published: April 10, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he will sign an executive order next week laying out how Texas businesses will begin to reopen “in a way that is safe.”
Source: https://www.click2houston.com/news/texas/2020/04/10/live-gov-abbott-to-provide-coronavirus-update/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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