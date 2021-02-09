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UK Care Home Whistleblower - Escalating Vaccine Deaths
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142 views • February 09, 2021
UKColumn was recently contacted by an experienced Care Home manager. The individual was deeply concerned about the effects of Covid 19 and vaccinations, on both staff and the elderly, within care facilities across the country. Finally their personal concern had reached the point where they felt the need to speak out to the wider public.
However, due to likely management pressure and kick-back, and likely punitive action from within the broader Care system itself, they needed to do so as an anonymous whistleblower. We take it as a significant compliment that they chose come to the UKColumn to tell their story.
As will become apparent in the interview with them, to speak out from within the UK Care System in 2021, carries risks to both your job, and professionally qualified status. In short, whistleblowers are at risk of losing their job, and may lose the ability to find care work elsewhere if this also impacts on their vital professional registration.
Against this background we applaud this person for their courage in blowing the whistle and speaking the truth.
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The mRNA Vaccine Artificial Intelligence S.M.A.R.T. Grid... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-mRNA-Vaccine---the-Artificial-Intelligence-S.M.A.R.T.-Grid:d?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
COVID Vaccine - Installing Synthetic Computational DNA into Living Human Cells... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/A.I.---A-Technocratic-Iron-Curtain-for-the-Mind:9?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
Article fom 2019. Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface... https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
However, due to likely management pressure and kick-back, and likely punitive action from within the broader Care system itself, they needed to do so as an anonymous whistleblower. We take it as a significant compliment that they chose come to the UKColumn to tell their story.
As will become apparent in the interview with them, to speak out from within the UK Care System in 2021, carries risks to both your job, and professionally qualified status. In short, whistleblowers are at risk of losing their job, and may lose the ability to find care work elsewhere if this also impacts on their vital professional registration.
Against this background we applaud this person for their courage in blowing the whistle and speaking the truth.
---------------------------------------------------------
The mRNA Vaccine Artificial Intelligence S.M.A.R.T. Grid... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-mRNA-Vaccine---the-Artificial-Intelligence-S.M.A.R.T.-Grid:d?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
COVID Vaccine - Installing Synthetic Computational DNA into Living Human Cells... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/A.I.---A-Technocratic-Iron-Curtain-for-the-Mind:9?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
Article fom 2019. Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface... https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
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